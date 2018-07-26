With progress on trade with Europe, U.S. moves on to NAFTA talks

DownloadDownload

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … After progress on trade talks between the EU and the U.S. yesterday, the focus now moves to NAFTA today with negotiations scheduled in Washington. So, have President Trump’s negotiating tactics been successful, or is more confrontation on the horizon? Then, it’s not just politicians keeping tabs  on trade – monetary policy makers at the European Central Bank have a keen eye on the impact the global spat is having on its efforts to tighten policy. Afterward, a former cricket player is closer to becoming prime minister in Pakistan after elections yesterday. But alleged vote-rigging is complicating a final result. If Imran Khan does prevail, what will a government under his direction in the country look like? Today's podcast is sponsored by Anchor, LLC (anchorbooks.co/marketplace), Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/26/2018)

