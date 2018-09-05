A look at the global economy, 10 years after the financial crisis

(U.S. Edition) Canadian and U.S. officials sat down Wednesday to talk trade and perhaps find solutions to their many – many – differences with a potential NAFTA overhaul looming. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't giving ground on some key issues. Also, with student debt piling up to $1.4 trillion, Congress is preparing to vote on a bill that requires student borrowers to get financial counseling every year. The counseling can happen online or in-person. Then, we take a look at the form the global economy has taken 10 years since the financial crisis.