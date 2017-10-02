10/02/2017: Does Catalonia’s vote for independence mean more pain for Spain?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Catalonia powers more than 20 percent of the Spanish economy and this weekend its citizens voted for independence despite the government branding the poll illegal. We’ll look at the fallout from the vote and the impact on the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy. We’ll also examine what’s been driving up Japanese business confidence ahead of a snap general election where Shinzo Abe is vying to become the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese postwar history. Then, President Trump may boast about his business acumen, but many international students are now flocking to locations outside of the US, such as Nottingham in the U.K., to complete their MBA amid a heated debate surrounding U.S. immigration.