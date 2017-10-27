DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

10/27/2017: The end of an era in Hong Kong

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service...A big day in the ongoing drama between Spain and the separatist region of Catalonia, as Madrid prepares to take direct rule over the area after it voted in favor of independence a few weeks ago. We ask what the economic impact of this turmoil has been. Afterwards, physical trading on the floor of Hong Kong's stock exchange ends today after 31 years. We speak to traders right as the final bell goes off. Then - the US recently lifted sanctions on Sudan after two decades. Who is profiting most from the change?

David Brancaccio
