10/05/2017: Three factors that will determine Spain’s fate after Catalonia's referendum

(Global edition) From the BBC World Service … Spanish stocks have been on a rollercoaster ride since Catalonia voted for independence. We look at the short, medium and long term factors that will determine the fate of the eurozone’s fourth largest economy. We also travel to Xiong'an in China, described as China's next mega city and a leader in green development. We ask if this new sixty mile economic zone will be a success or a project fuelled by debt that is building more bridges to nowhere. Then, India was the world's fastest growing economy in 2016, but the country's decision to yank millions of banknotes out of circulation has hit the economy. We examine what Indian ministers and heads of industry are talking about at the World Economic Forum in Delhi.