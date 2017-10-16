10/16/2017: European investors weigh new risks

(Global Edition) From the BBC's World Service ... European investors are waking up to the return of political risk -- another showdown over Catalonia is playing out and Austria has elected the world’s youngest leader, with fears over immigration helping bring Sebastian Kurz to power. We examine the implications for Europe. Tensions have flared in the oil rich region around Kirkuk, with Iraqi forces saying they have captured the disputed city from Kurdish fighters. But how crucial is the area to the world’s oil supply? And host Anu Anand visits the home of Sir Isaac Newton, the man behind the theory of gravity, as a new coin commemorates his achievements. As well as his scientific breakthroughs, he also helped make British coins less prone to counterfeiting.