Getting in on the world's most profitable company

April 09, 2019

Investors want to get in on Saudi oil firm Aramco, the world's most profitable company, ahead of its giant bond offering. It turns out Netflix didn't kill the movie theater industry after all. Plus, we follow the tax drama unfolding for Chinese actress Fan Bingbing after her mysterious disappearance from public life and sudden resurfacing, and talk about what her ordeal has to do with country's government. Today's show is sponsored by Acquia and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.