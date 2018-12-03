03/12/2018: Delay likely for world's biggest stock listing

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … When Saudi Aramco floats on public markets, it’s likely to be the world's biggest-ever stock listing. Officials at the oil firm were expected to announce which exchanges it would be traded on fairly soon, but now, it seems that investors will have to wait until next year. We hear more from the BBC's Philip Hampsheir. Next: over 30,000 farmers have spent days walking across India in protest at their economic situation, calling on the government for help. From the protest, the BBC’s Suranjana Tewari tells us about the kinds of measures they want to see. Plus: the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster caused Japan to invest more in renewable energy – seven years on, are the benefits beginning to show?