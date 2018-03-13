03/13/2018: Luxury goods 'illegally sent to North Korea'

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... A leaked draft of a United Nations report claims two Singapore companies have violated sanctions against North Korea. Could the practice be more widespread across Asia than previously thought? We hear more from the BBC's Karishma Vaswani in Singapore. Plus: Sweden is known for its spirit of humility — a concept called "Jantelagen" — but could this deterring outside investors? The BBC's Maddy Savage hears from startups that want to shout about their country's strengths.