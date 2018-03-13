DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

03/13/2018: Luxury goods 'illegally sent to North Korea'

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... A leaked draft of a United Nations report claims two Singapore companies have violated sanctions against North Korea. Could the practice be more widespread across Asia than previously thought? We hear more from the BBC's Karishma Vaswani in Singapore. Plus: Sweden is known for its spirit of humility — a concept called "Jantelagen" — but could this deterring outside investors? The BBC's Maddy Savage hears from startups that want to shout about their country's strengths.

David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.