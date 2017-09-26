09/26/2017: How a Middle Eastern independence vote impacts global oil prices

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service...the international price of crude oil hit a two-year high. We’ll tell you why an independence referendum in Iraq’s Kurdistan region is fuelling the rise and what it means for prices going forward. Afterwards, we’ll discuss why a Brazilian court blocked a government decree to open a vast natural reserve in the Amazon to commercial mining. Then, one of Europe’s parliament members explains why she thinks blockchain – a technology underlying cryptocurrencies – could help governments cut down on corruption and make voting easier.

