09/25/2017: The 1,000 steps to tax reform

(Markets Edition) Angela Merkel won Germany's election on Sunday, but the far-right Alternative Party (AfD) ranked third place and will get seats in parliament. We'll discuss the struggles Merkel will face, and some of the stances the AfD has on immigration, the EU and the euro. Afterwards, we'll find out how markets have been reacting to the news, and then talk about the long road ahead for tax reform. Plus: A look at how Seattle plans to increase affordable housing.