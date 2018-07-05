In defense of Bugles

(U.S. Edition) British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel for political support, given that the U.K. is unclear about how it'll leave the European Union. We'll break down some of the hurdles that Britain still has to tackle. Afterwards, we'll discuss how drug companies like Pfizer are still raising prices, despite the Trump administration's pledge to reduce them. Then finally, we'll chat with General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening about how the company is adapting to the changing food and retail landscape. Today's podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (07/05/2018)