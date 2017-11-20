DownloadDownload

11/20/2017: What constitutes sexual harassment at work?

(U.S. Edition) In Germany, talks aimed at forming a ruling coalition fell apart last night. Chancellor Angela Merkel won the most votes in a general election in September, but not enough to rule outright. On today's show, we'll take a look at the current state of Germany's economy and what political instability could mean for it. Afterwards, we'll look at Toshiba's financial woes: it faces $6 billion in liabilities because its U.S. subsidiary Westinghouse is in bankruptcy. Then, we'll talk to Gillian Thomas, senior staff attorney with the Women's Rights Project at the ACLU, about what companies need to do to stop sexual harassment.

