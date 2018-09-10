DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

The IRS is warning people to check their withholding

(U.S. Edition) CBS chairman and CEO Les Moonves is leaving following new allegations of sexual misconduct. The network said there’s no severance package worked out for him. His departure will also impact an ownership feud over the corporate structure at the network. Then, we look at the overhauled U.S. tax code and how many people could still owe the government money despite getting a tax cut. Then, the chairman of China e-commerce giant Alibaba is stepping down to focus more on things like education and philanthropy. We take a look at his story. Today's show is sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/10/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.