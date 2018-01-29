01/29/2018: African-American men and women leave Chicago for Indiana

(Markets Edition) The CEO of Wynn Resorts — billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn — has stepped down as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee because of sexual harassment allegations against him. On today's show, we'll look at how the board of his company might respond. Afterwards, we'll talk to economist Julia Coronado from MacroPolicy Perspectives, about the state of the bond market and the future of interest rates. Plus: We explore why African-American men and leaving are leaving Cook County, Illinois — which has the largest black population in the country — for Indiana.