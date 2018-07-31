The CEO of CBS is keeping his job for now

DownloadDownload

(Markets Edition) Leslie Moonves, the CEO of CBS, will continue leading the company while it investigates sexual misconduct claims against him. We'll talk to New York Times media reporter Ed Lee about why he's keeping his position during a time when other CBS has taken swift action against other figures — like Charlie Rose and Matt Lauer — with allegations against them. Afterwards, we'll  chat with economist Lindsey Piegza about what the latest data says about inflation and how the Fed might react to it, and then we'll explore how long-distance buses are making a comeback. Today's show is sponsored by Abby Connect (Abbyconnect.com/morning), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/31/2018)

