09/29/2017: A new twist in VW’s emissions scandal

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... First an emissions-cheating scandal, then a profit warning, now an arrest. We’ll take you through the latest twists and turns for Volkswagen. Afterwards, the number of Rohingya Muslims who have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh passed the half-million mark today … a situation that has become the world’s fastest developing refugee emergency, and a humanitarian nightmare. Then, we’ll take you to the Norway-Sweden border, where the BBC’s Rory Cellan-Jones investigates whether the frictionless border-crossing strategy could be a blueprint for the U.K. in its Brexit negotiations.