09/29/2017: A new twist in VW’s emissions scandal

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... First an emissions-cheating scandal, then a profit warning, now an arrest. We’ll take you through the latest twists and turns for Volkswagen. Afterwards, the number of Rohingya Muslims who have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh passed the half-million mark today … a situation that has become the world’s fastest developing refugee emergency, and a humanitarian nightmare. Then, we’ll take you to the Norway-Sweden border, where the BBC’s Rory Cellan-Jones investigates whether the frictionless border-crossing strategy could be a blueprint for the U.K. in its Brexit negotiations.

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.