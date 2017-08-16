DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

08/16/2017: Let the NAFTA renegotiations begin

President Trump has dubbed the North American Free Trade Agreement "one of the worst deals ever." Well, now he has a chance to change it as talks to overhaul the pact begin today. One of the original negotiators of the deal, Mickey Kantor, joined us to talk about some of the revisions we might see and why America's trade relationship with Mexico and Canada is so important. Afterwards, we'll look at how Target is faring as the threat of Amazon looms in the background.

Economy

08/16/2017: The price tag of letting Obamacare fail

By Sabri Ben-Achour
August 16, 2017

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has released a new report evaluating what would happen if Trump cut off Obamacare subsidies. The result: the government will actually end up shelling out more money. We'll take a look at why this move would cost them more, and how taxpayers would be affected. Afterwards, we'll discuss a decline in the number of new homes being built in the U.S., and then talk about fringe sites that are popping up to support white supremacist groups as they get kicked off of more mainstream platforms.

David Brancaccio
