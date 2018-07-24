Where is that foreign car *really* made?

(Markets Edition) As tensions between the U.S. and Iran persist, prices for crude oil in New York have risen. We'll discuss what the energy markets are looking like long-term. Afterwards, we'll look at how your foreign car may very well have been made in the U.S., and then we'll explore how one nonprofit in Miami is trying to help people in the LGBTQ community find affordable housing. Today's podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning), Avast (avast.com), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) (07/24/2018)