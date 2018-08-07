It's Black Women's Equal Pay Day

DownloadDownload

(U.S. Edition) The U.S. has re-imposed sanctions on Iran overnight, but there's one way the Middle Eastern country is trying to get around that. We'll look at how Iran has been telling its citizens to import precious metals and get their hands on U.S. dollars. Afterwards, as part of Black Women's Equal Pay Day, we'll look at the wages that black women make compared to white men, and what some are trying to do to end the wage gap. Then to cap off today's show, we'll explore what trade tensions between the U.S. and China might mean for Christmas. Today's show is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Avast (avast.com),  and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (08/07/2018)

