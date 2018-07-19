Free trade could mean a bigger economic pie, but some slices might get thinner

(U.S. Edition) The Senate is voting today on Trump's pick to head the IRS (Charles Rettig), which comes during a week when the agency is getting blowback for a new policy. We'll discuss the rule, which says that certain types of nonprofits will no longer have to disclose their big donors. Afterwards, we'll look at how Tesla investors are getting worried about CEO Elon Musk's temperament, and then we'll talk to MIT economics professor David Autor about current trade tensions. Today's podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning), Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/19/2018)