03/23/2018: A big bank jumps into the gun control business
(U.S. Edition) The banking giant Citigroup has announced new retail business clients will have to put restrictions on gun sales. We'll look at some of their requirements and whether these rules will affect existing clients. Afterwards, we'll discuss how survivors of last month's deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, organized a march in support of stricter gun control laws. Plus: Why Trump's trade policies may resurrect COMECON, an old communist trade policy.