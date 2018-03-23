03/23/2018: A big bank jumps into the gun control business

(U.S. Edition) The banking giant Citigroup has announced new retail business clients will have to put restrictions on gun sales. We'll look at some of their requirements and whether these rules will affect existing clients. Afterwards, we'll discuss how survivors of last month's deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, organized a march in support of stricter gun control laws. Plus: Why Trump's trade policies may resurrect COMECON, an old communist trade policy.

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.