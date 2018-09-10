William Shatner talks about being an "artistic entrepreneur"

(Markets Edition) The trade war could be reshaping the grid of where companies get the items they need to assemble their products. One example is how the stock in Foxxconn, which makes a variety of things that go into iPhones, fell more than 3 percent on Monday. Then, the IRS could be getting a new commissioner this week if Charles Rettig is confirmed. Retting would be taking over an agency facing a variety of problems. Also, we take a break and talk with William Shatner, the famed "Star Trek" captain who is also boldly going into the world of entrepreneurship.