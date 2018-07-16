Another rural hospital shuts down

(U.S. Edition) While President Trump is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, leaders from the European Union are meeting with China. We'll look at whether this summit will push the two regions to band together against the U.S. Afterwards, we'll discuss why retail sales have been on the rise since the spring, and then we'll talk about what the closure of a rural hospital in southeastern Missouri — Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center — means for people who live nearby. Today's podcast is sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) (07/16/2018).