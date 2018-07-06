The barriers in getting a GED

(U.S. Edition) The U.S. has launched tariffs on $35 billion worth of Chinese goods — think cars, industrial valves and printers. We'll hear from William Zarit, chair of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, about the economic relationship between the two countries and how businesses are feeling about these penalties. Afterwards, we'll look at why investors in the Chinese company Xiaomi are a bit worried about its Monday IPO launch. Plus: We explore the hurdles associated with acquiring a GED. Today's podcast is sponsored by Anchor, LLC (anchorbooks.co/marketplace) and Carbonite (Carbonite.com). (07/06/2018)