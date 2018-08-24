Will Chinese or American consumers be hurt more by this round of tariffs?

(U.S. Edition) The latest round of tariffs on imports China went into effect overnight, covering $16 billion worth of imports. China immediately retaliated with their own tariffs, but businesses in the U.S. are focused on the next round of tariffs covering $200 billion worth of imports. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is in the middle of six days of hearings on tariffs. We hear from some business owners who testified in those hearings. In China, state media commentaries suggest people in China will be able to weather the trade tariffs for the sake of national pride. We look at a Chinese family’s use of American products. Also, don't have a will? You aren't alone. When the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin died last week at the age of 76, she left an extensive catalog of music for the world to enjoy for years to come. What she didn't leave was a will, which means her family — with the help of lawyers — will now go through the courts to figure out how her assets will be distributed. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com). (08/23/2018)