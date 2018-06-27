And the markets are back up again

(Markets Edition) After a lackluster start of the week for the markets, they seem to be back up this morning. We'll hear from Jay Bryson, managing director and global economist at Wells Fargo, about how America's attempts to de-escalate its trade fight with China have played a role in this, and what to expect from the release of this week's second-quarter GDP numbers. Afterwards, we'll look at the significance of the Supreme Court case Janus v. AFSCME, which will decide whether government workers who aren't in unions have to pay union fees. Plus: We take a break to go across the pond and explore whether technology can help address issues on the Northern Irish border. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), and the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business (utahmbaonline.com). (06/27/2018)