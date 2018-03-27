DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

03/27/2018: What can the Federal Trade Commission actually make Facebook do?

(Markets Edition) The pressure on Facebook just keeps growing, with the Federal Trade Commission investigating whether the social media giant is properly handling its users' information. We'll talk to a former FTC policy adviser about what the agency can actually make Facebook do, and whether the company will have to change its basic business model. Afterwards, we'll look at why consumer confidence levels and actual consumer spending might not always line up, and then we'll explore how fashion startups are banking on shoppers' desire for individuality rather than mass market trends. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.