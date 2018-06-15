America's 1998 World Cup disaster

DownloadDownload

(U.S. Edition) That's soccer, if you were wondering which one. But first: China is threatening quick retaliation against U.S. tariffs on $50 billion worth of goods. Our Shanghai correspondent will bring us the latest before we shift our focus up north, our relationship with Canadian agriculture. Plus: History seems to be repeating itself for the American soccer team in this year's World Cup. We'll look back to the 1998 tournament with Roger Bennett, host of a new podcast from Men in Blazers and WNYC called "American Fiasco." Today's podcast is sponsored by Indeed. (06/15/2018)

