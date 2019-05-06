How immigrants are revitalizing empty storefronts
President Trump threatens to increase tariffs on Chinese goods, and global markets took notice. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo heads to Finland as global politics zero in on the melting Arctic. Plus, we take a look at how immigrants are revitalizing abandoned retail spaces and creating business and community hubs through entrepreneurship. Today's show is sponsored by the United States Postal Service, Kronos and the University of Florida Warrington College of Business.