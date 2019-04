Consumers were spending a lot last month, according to new government data. An African swine flu epidemic is affecting China's food supply. Plus, Spotify faces stiff competition as Amazon and Google enter the streaming music business. Today's show is sponsored by the Alliance for Lifetime Income , Forex , Kronos and the United States Postal Service .

