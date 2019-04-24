A return to Kohl's

April 24, 2019

The fallout from two deadly Boeing plane crashes continues, as dozens of the company's 737-MAX aircraft remain on the tarmac and another scandal with a different model might be brewing. Kohl's sees its stock tick up following news of a deal with Amazon regarding returns. Plus, the highest court in the land weighs in on workplace discrimination for LGBTQ employees.