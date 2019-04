Jobless claims drop to an almost-50-year low. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro finally agrees to let foreign aid into the country as his opposition clamors for his ouster. Plus, the Economist magazine puts out a statistical model called "Eagle" that predicts the likely winner of the PGA Masters Tournament, which starts today. Just don't call it a betting tool. Today's show is sponsored by EquityZen and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage .

