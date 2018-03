(Markets Edition) One potential consequence of Trump's planned trade tariffs: America's infrastructure. We'll look how pricier steel could mean pricier projects. Afterwards, we'll hear from Rick Lockett as part of our "Divided Decade" series on how he struggled to find work, after graduating law school, in the midst of the financial crisis.

