DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

02/07/2018: What do these market swings mean for businesses?

(U.S. Edition) With the market fluctuations we've been seeing this past week, does this bode badly for business decisions like hiring? While no one really knows, many analysts agree that economic fundamentals haven't really been driving this volatility. We'll break down some of the underlying causes. Afterwards, we'll discuss why traders are actually fans of all these swings, and then look at why safe-haven currencies might not be the safe haven they used to be for investors at a time like this. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.