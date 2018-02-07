02/07/2018: What do these market swings mean for businesses?

(U.S. Edition) With the market fluctuations we've been seeing this past week, does this bode badly for business decisions like hiring? While no one really knows, many analysts agree that economic fundamentals haven't really been driving this volatility. We'll break down some of the underlying causes. Afterwards, we'll discuss why traders are actually fans of all these swings, and then look at why safe-haven currencies might not be the safe haven they used to be for investors at a time like this.