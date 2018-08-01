DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

New York City might have a new model for homeless shelters

(Markets Edition) Interest rates are going up — not at the hands of the Fed, but market forces. We'll look at how a new report on hiring in the private sector is fueling this. Afterwards, we'll discuss the state of the auto industry and the risks it faces in the near future, and then we'll explore how one New York City nonprofit is changing up the homeless shelter model by becoming its own landlord. Today's show is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (08/01/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.