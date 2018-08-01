New York City might have a new model for homeless shelters

(Markets Edition) Interest rates are going up — not at the hands of the Fed, but market forces. We'll look at how a new report on hiring in the private sector is fueling this. Afterwards, we'll discuss the state of the auto industry and the risks it faces in the near future, and then we'll explore how one New York City nonprofit is changing up the homeless shelter model by becoming its own landlord.