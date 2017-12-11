12/11/2017: Educational opportunities in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria

(U.S. Edition) The first-ever Bitcoin futures began trading last night, which saw big price swings within minutes. On today's show, discuss what futures trading means for the cryptocurrency and investors. Afterwards, we'll examine why the Fed is looking at an interest rate hike this week, and the potential pitfalls of that decision. Plus: We look at how one 21-year-old student from Puerto Rico is handling her move to Florida after Hurricane Maria.