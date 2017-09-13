DownloadDownload

09/13/2017: Who makes the rules for self-driving cars?

(U.S. Edition) The National Transportation Safety Board has ruled that Tesla's autopilot feature led to a deadly car crash in Florida last year. We'll dive into the details of the case and discuss whether the government will be more likely to crack down on self-driving. Afterwards, Marketplace's Molly Wood explains Apple's selling strategy to us — despite its pricey new iPhone X, there are plenty of cheaper options out there. And finally, we'll look into why you're seeing less candy around CVS cash registers.

