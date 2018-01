(Markets Edition) We're continuing our debrief of Trump's State of the Union speech by chatting with Ian Bremmer, founder of the Eurasia Group. He's here to explain why President Trump's trade rhetoric wasn't as heated as it usually is. Afterwards, we'll look at how the budding health care alliance between Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan Chase could control costs for companies.

