03/05/2018: Is a global trade war brewing?

(Markets Edition) President Trump continued talking about new tariffs over the weekend, warning via Twitter that he could "simply apply" a tax on European cars. European officials responded, saying they could do the same with American products like bourbon, blue jeans and Harley Davidson motorcycles. We talk to Eurasia Group's Ian Bremmer on the effects this would have on the markets, and what countries — or companies — may be exempt. Plus, an unlikely buzzword from last night's Oscars: inclusion rider. That's a movie contract clause saying that the demographics of a film's cast and crew must match that of the U.S. population. And in the wake of the Trump administration's reversal of deportation protection for Salvadorans, we take a look at the economic climate and effects of widespread violence in El Salvador.