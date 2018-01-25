01/25/2018: The Trump plan one former Democratic politician is on board with
(U.S. Edition) Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced plans to raise tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines. While these measures could actually end up hurting workers, some manufacturing areas like Greenville, Michigan, see it differently. Mike Huckleberry, formerly of the Michigan State House of Representatives, joined us to explain why. Afterwards, we'll discuss Congress' plan to reboot the nation's student financial aid system.