DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/23/2018: The growing gap between the rich and the poor

(Markets Edition) With the Trump administration deciding to hit imported washing machines and solar products with tariffs, we'll chat with Michael Webber — deputy director of the Energy Institute at the University of Texas, Austin — about whether this will actually help the solar industry. Afterwards, we'll talk to David Kelley, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds, about how the market is doing now that the government shutdown is over and the economic stability of different countries around the world. Plus: A look at the growing gap between the rich and the poor, despite the global economy's growth.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.