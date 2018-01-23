01/23/2018: The growing gap between the rich and the poor

(Markets Edition) With the Trump administration deciding to hit imported washing machines and solar products with tariffs, we'll chat with Michael Webber — deputy director of the Energy Institute at the University of Texas, Austin — about whether this will actually help the solar industry. Afterwards, we'll talk to David Kelley, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds, about how the market is doing now that the government shutdown is over and the economic stability of different countries around the world. Plus: A look at the growing gap between the rich and the poor, despite the global economy's growth.