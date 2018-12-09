Washington state feels the burn of trade conflict

(Markets Edition) Do tariffs “hurt the heartland?” That’s the message of a new campaign from the Americans for Free Trade coalition, which consists of some of the nation’s biggest farming, manufacturing, tech and retail companies. Also, a key number that measures inflation — the Producer Price Index — posted its first drop in more than a year. Then, it’s back to tariffs, where businesses in the state of Washington are particularly concerned, since its economy is so dependent on trade. Today's show is sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/12/2018)