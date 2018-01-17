01/17/2018: Could protectionism and AI really be the biggest risks to global growth?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Data this morning showed Japanese companies are finally starting to invest their substantial cash piles, which is helping spur economic growth. While it’s positive news, we’ll explain what risks investors should look out for. Then, the World Economic Forum in Davos might be a week away, but its new report on global risks out this morning has a warning about issues like protectionism amid recently rosy headlines of widespread growth.

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.