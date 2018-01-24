01/24/2018: Mobile banking a sea change for Nigeria’s citizens

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…A Brazilian court will decide today whether to uphold a corruption conviction of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has become the frontrunner in the presidential election taking place this October. Then, as tech behemoths continue to see potential in India’s online market, Google is on the hunt for its next million users. We’ll tell you what a partnership with one local start up could mean for its growth in the country. Afterwards, mobile banking is changing the way people live, work and transact in Nigeria. The leader of Diamond Bank, an attendee at the World Economic Forum in Davos, explains how the technology is playing a vital role in helping lift citizens out of poverty.