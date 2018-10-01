01/10/2018: Oil prices and cultural changes to boost 2018 global growth

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Higher oil prices and cultural changes are expected to help boost economic growth in developing areas of the world this year. We dive into momentum drivers and looming risks with Franziska Ohnsorge, the author of some new World Bank research. Then, against the backdrop of a strong economy with full employment, steelworkers in Germany are demanding higher wages and more flexible working hours. We’ll tell you what it means for the industry and the nation’s economy.