01/10/2018: Oil prices and cultural changes to boost 2018 global growth

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Higher oil prices and cultural changes are expected to help boost economic growth in developing areas of the world this year. We dive into momentum drivers and looming risks with Franziska Ohnsorge, the author of some new World Bank research. Then, against the backdrop of a strong economy with full employment, steelworkers in Germany are demanding higher wages and more flexible working hours. We’ll tell you what it means for the industry and the nation’s economy. 

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.