01/23/2018: Why cocoa smuggling is a problem for the biggest exporting country

(Global edition) From the BBC World Service …There's “grand synchronization” in global growth and a doubling down on efforts to reduce inequality of all kinds. We’ll bring you the very latest from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Then, the Ivory Coast exports more cocoa than any other country in the world…but why is as much as one-fifth of it now smuggled east into neighboring Ghana?