Hospitals now have to post prices online. Is that a good thing?

January 04, 2019

For the fifth time in a year, the People’s Bank of China has cut down on the amount of cash banks have to keep in reserve. It’s another way China is combatting a decrease in growth. Also, the arrival of 2019 brings new rules for hospitals: They now have to post prices for their services online. It’s a move to transparency, but not everyone is convinced. In football news, the NFL has locked down its first-ever deal with a gambling company. The league has been slower than other sports leagues to forge partnerships with the gambling industry. Today's show is sponsored by IndeedWasabi Hot Cloud Storage and WizardPins.

