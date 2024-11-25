Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
My Economy

This muralist took just about any position in building her career

Aleezeh Hasan Nov 25, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
As a sign painter, Fletcher Holden's signature was hanging upside-down to paint lettering on the side of boats. Now, she's a full-time muralist. Courtesy Fletcher Holden
My Economy

This muralist took just about any position in building her career

Aleezeh Hasan Nov 25, 2024
Heard on:
As a sign painter, Fletcher Holden's signature was hanging upside-down to paint lettering on the side of boats. Now, she's a full-time muralist. Courtesy Fletcher Holden
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Blowing up small images and logos into 50-foot-wide murals might not have been what Cindy Fletcher Holden expected to do with her life.

“I graduated with a degree in painting. Not quite sure what I was going to do with that,” said Fletcher Holden, who lives in Annapolis, Maryland.

Holden’s early career was defined by her time as a sign painter and her unconventional approach to positioning her body while painting words on boats. “I would literally hang upside-down off the back of the boat and use the brush to form the letters. Over time, the hanging upside-down became my trademark.”

Eventually Fletcher Holden became a muralist, securing many different types of jobs. “I do murals in businesses, in private homes, in private schools, in public schools,” she said. “They’re all a challenge. Each one is different.”

After more than two decades of painting for a living, Fletcher Holden is not close to being done. “I’d like to keep on going for as long as I can,” she said.

To hear more of Fletcher Holden’s story, use the audio player above.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:01 PM PST
17:38
8:13 AM PST
8:30
2:44 AM PST
14:38
Nov 22, 2024
26:35
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
This is why your local diner and grocery store aren’t open 24 hours anymore
This is why your local diner and grocery store aren’t open 24 hours anymore
Google has an unfair advantage when it comes to AI, Department of Justice alleges
Google has an unfair advantage when it comes to AI, Department of Justice alleges
A brief history of airline bankruptcies
A brief history of airline bankruptcies
The weather's been unusually warm this fall. That's affecting what we buy — and don't buy.
A Warmer World
The weather's been unusually warm this fall. That's affecting what we buy — and don't buy.