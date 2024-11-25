This muralist took just about any position in building her career

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Blowing up small images and logos into 50-foot-wide murals might not have been what Cindy Fletcher Holden expected to do with her life.

“I graduated with a degree in painting. Not quite sure what I was going to do with that,” said Fletcher Holden, who lives in Annapolis, Maryland.

Holden’s early career was defined by her time as a sign painter and her unconventional approach to positioning her body while painting words on boats. “I would literally hang upside-down off the back of the boat and use the brush to form the letters. Over time, the hanging upside-down became my trademark.”

Eventually Fletcher Holden became a muralist, securing many different types of jobs. “I do murals in businesses, in private homes, in private schools, in public schools,” she said. “They’re all a challenge. Each one is different.”

After more than two decades of painting for a living, Fletcher Holden is not close to being done. “I’d like to keep on going for as long as I can,” she said.

To hear more of Fletcher Holden’s story, use the audio player above.

