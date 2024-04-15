Democracy in the DesertBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Filing your taxes this year may include more AI

Meghan McCarty Carino Apr 15, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Intuit and H&R Block introduced dueling AI assistants late last year, but experts say they're not wholly reliable. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Filing your taxes this year may include more AI

Meghan McCarty Carino Apr 15, 2024
Heard on:
Intuit and H&R Block introduced dueling AI assistants late last year, but experts say they're not wholly reliable. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

This Tax Day, payers in 12 states have the opportunity to use a pilot IRS system to directly file their taxes online. For now, it can only handle the most straightforward of tax scenarios, like people with W-2 incomes taking the standard deduction.

Still, the move has amped up the competition for tax software companies like Intuit and H&R Block. Now, the private sector is turning to generative artificial intelligence to give products an edge.

Late last year, Intuit and H&R Block introduced dueling AI assistants.

“Mostly, you know, kind of support, self-service intelligence rather than ‘click a button, fill your taxes out for you?'” said analyst Alex Zukin at Wolfe Research.

Both AI tools are built on large language models like ChatGPT but trained on tax sources, he said.

Intuit’s assistant acts as more of a guide, creating checklists or scanning for missing information, while H&R Block’s is more of a customer support chatbot.

“But since the technology is new, we cannot fully rely on that,” said Subodha Kumar, who heads the Center for Business Analytics and Disruptive Technologies at Temple University, which has tested the tools. 

He found they sometimes provided irrelevant information and couldn’t answer complex questions. 

Both platforms will connect users with a human to assist when needed, and the companies offer accuracy guarantees.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:54 AM PDT
8:10
3:16 AM PDT
9:48
Apr 12, 2024
25:43
Apr 12, 2024
27:44
Apr 12, 2024
1:05
Apr 11, 2024
35:23
Apr 9, 2024
34:03
Workers used to earn about two-thirds of the income their labor generates. Now, it's just over half.
Workers used to earn about two-thirds of the income their labor generates. Now, it's just over half.
Why do airlines still use dot matrix printers?
I've Always Wondered ...
Why do airlines still use dot matrix printers?
The cost of imports from Asia and North America are moving in opposite directions
The cost of imports from Asia and North America are moving in opposite directions
Washington, D.C., is a test case for phasing out the tipped minimum wage
Washington, D.C., is a test case for phasing out the tipped minimum wage